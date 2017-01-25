LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers need to be better

LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers need to be better if they want to be a championship ball club. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost five of their last seven games, including three of the previous four against foes from the Western Conference.



And after Monday’s 124-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, which came on the heels of a lopsided loss to the Golden State Warriors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and an overtime setback against the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend, the Cavaliers know there is plenty of work to be done.



“We’re just not very good right now,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “We’ve got to be better.”



Despite the recent string of losses, the Cavaliers remain in front of the Toronto Raptors by three games in the Eastern Conference standings. Also, the Cavaliers hold an 8.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.



On the heels of winning the NBA Championship last year and after claiming back-to-back Eastern Conference titles, the Cavaliers know all too well that they are the target of every opponent and will get the best shot from everybody on their schedule.



“We welcome that,” Irving said. “We welcome that. Every, single challenge, we’ve got to be ready to face. We have some great veteran leadership in this locker room and some guys that have been through so much.



“We’re still bringing along some new guys, but for the most part, we have a really established culture here where going out every, single night, we know what we can depend on. There are going to be some nights like this where it happens, but we’ve got to be able to withstand it. We tried, but they were making shots. Guys were making big-time plays on their end. You’ve just got to give credit where credit is due.”



Because of the losses, the Cavaliers’ starting lineup, notably small forward LeBron James, has racked up plenty of playing time, which is something the team will look to control better as the second half of the regular season continues.



“I’m not complaining, but right now, we’re just trying to get out of the hole,” James said. “Coach will figure it out, and we’ve got to figure it out as far as minutes too, but we’ve just got to be better as a team. It’s not about how many minutes I’m playing right now or being fresh down the stretch. We’ve got to be good right now, and we’re not.”

