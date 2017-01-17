LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers 'still a work in progress'

After a 126-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers are "still a work in progress." (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

With a 29-11 record at the halfway point of the 2016-2017 regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers hold a two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and an eight-game advantage over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.

But they return to Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night on the heels of a 126-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena Monday night, which was their third loss in the final four games of their west-coast trip, which puts everything into perspective for the Cavaliers.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “I’ve been telling you that. It’s nothing new under the sun. We’re a work in progress. We’ve still got to continue to get better. We’ve had some injuries this year that have kind of hampered us, and we’ve had some guys that sat out that hampered us.

“We’ve got a lot of time still, which is a positive, but it’s no secret about how we’ve been playing lately. We made a trade. We lost our starting two-guard. Kyrie went out for a few games. Kev wasn’t able to finish the game, but we know what we’re capable of when we’re fully healthy.”

After losing to the Cavaliers in the final seconds on Christmas Day, the Warriors came out firing in front of their home fans, as they outpaced Cleveland, 37-22, over the first 12 minutes of play, and it only got worse from there.

The Warriors outscored the Cavaliers, 41-27, in the second quarter and took a 78-49 lead into halftime.

“They got out to a good lead in the first game on Christmas, and we were able to get some timely stops in the fourth quarter,” James said. “Kyrie was able to get going and we were able to get back into the game. This is a dangerous team.

“They’ve got so many different options. They’ve got so many guys that not only create for themselves, but they have guys that can create for others. When you have Steph, K.D. and Draymond, Iguodala, Livingston, ZaZa (Pachulia), those guys can create for other guys, so it always keeps your defense off-balance.”

The Cavaliers struggled in transition defense all night against the Warriors, but with half of the regular season still left to be played, they plan on putting in the work required to get over their struggles and improve in all areas of the game.

“They put it on us,” James said. “They put it on us real good, and it started with the transition buckets. I think they had 34 in the first half, and obviously, you can’t recover from that. They played a hell of a game, and they were clicking in all facets of the game.

“We’re a long-range shooting team at times. That’s a part of our game. That was not the case. The case is we just did not get back in transition. It’s something that we’ll get better at going on in the season, not just against the Warriors, but against everybody.”

(© 2017 WKYC)