LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers will benefit from addition of Deron Williams

LeBron James believes the Cleveland Cavaliers will benefit from the addition of veteran point guard Deron Williams (right) (Photo: Jerome Miron, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to add players to the roster for the stretch run of the regular season and NBA Playoffs, they did not just focus on bringing in talented athletes with a certain skill set.

The Cavaliers (41-17) wanted players that fit the culture of the team, and that is what they have done so far by trading for shooting guard Kyle Korver in early January and signing veteran point guard Deron Williams Monday after he cleared waivers following a buyout from the Dallas Mavericks.

Cavaliers small forward LeBron James has seen the direction of the organization when it comes to adding talent, and he was excited when Williams elected to sign with Cleveland after 12 seasons with the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks.

“Automatic leadership,” James said of what Williams adds to the team. “He’s run a franchise, multiple franchises before, so you know he knows how to run a ball club. He’s played in big games before, so you know he won’t shy away from the moment. He can knock down shots and he can play-make. I’ve played with him a couple times in international play, so it’s going to help a lot.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue echoed James’ sentiments following Cleveland’s 102-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena Monday.

“(It's) his veteran leadership, him commanding that second unit, and really, taking everyone under his wing, getting guys shots, getting guys involved,” Lue said. “We’re looking to be aggressive scoring the basketball, and also, taking the pressure off of LeBron to handle the ball the whole time with that second unit.

“We know he’s a great pick-and-roll player, so I can’t wait to get him acclimated with what we’re doing. I’m very excited. The fans were very excited. He’s excited, so anytime you’re a very good player and you get a chance to have a new start on a great team, it’s something you look forward to, so he’s very excited.”

In 821 career games that span 12 seasons with the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks, Williams averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

During his final three years with the Jazz and one season split between Utah and New Jersey, Williams averaged a double-double of points and assists. A three-time NBA All-Star, twice in the Western Conference and once in the East, Williams has converted better than 48 percent of his two-point attempts and 35.6 percent of his looks from three-point range in his career.

Additionally, Williams has averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 38.1 minutes of play in 72 postseason games with the Jazz, Nets and Mavericks.

Also, Williams is a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA Basketball, where he played alongside James in Beijing and London.

“Everybody counts,” James said. “Anytime we can get somebody back, it helps. We’ve been shorthanded for a while, but now, we’re starting to get healthy a little bit. J.R.’s not too far out. Kev is looking better and better every day. Now, we add D-Will. It’s going to help us out a lot.”

