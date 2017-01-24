LeBron James demands help in expletive-filled rant

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argues a call during the first half of a game agasint the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Sean Gardner, 2017 Sean Gardner)

NEW ORLEANS - The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-6 through the first month of the year and LeBron James has not been afraid to ask for help.

On Monday, the Cavs fell, 124-122, to the New Orleans Pelicans and James had plenty to say following the game.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that James told a small scrum of reporters, "We got to figure it out. It's been a s---ty 2017 so far."

It wasn't the first time James expressed a need for help. Despite the addition of Kyle Korver, James said the Cavs still need bodies.

"We need a f---ing playmaker," James told the group of reporters. "I'm not saying you can just go find one like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

James reiterated that his intent wasn't to single anyone out. He wasn't, however, afraid to give a nod toward the San Antonio Spurs, which beat the Cavs Saturday night.

"They've got bodies," James told the media. "For the most part, all championship-contending teams has got guys that are ready to step in. Knock on wood, what if Ky goes down? For two weeks. Let's say two. What if I went down for three weeks?"

The loss of J.R. Smith and departure of Mo Williams led to many questions on the Cavs' roster, and James said he's already discussed his concerns with General Manager David Griffin.

"I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization," James said. "I just hope we're not satisfied."

