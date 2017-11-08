NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on October 25, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo: Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - As he is wont to do, LeBron James sent social media scurrying on Monday night when he posted a mysterious meme that could have been interpreted any number of ways.

Mood... A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

What was James' message when he attached the caption "mood" to a picture of Arthur, the cartoon aardvark's, clenched fist? Was he frustrated after watching his former teammate Kyrie Irving score 35 points in the Boston Celtics' win over the Atlanta Hawks? Did he know the Milwaukee Bucks had acquired Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns before anyone else?

If there was any intent behind the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar's Monday social media post, he's not ready to share it.

“Nah, I like Arthur," James said on Tuesday. "That’s OK, right?”

LeBron on the Arthur meme pic.twitter.com/pYITNr5l6T — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 8, 2017

If James did possess any frustration when he posted the popular meme, which typically denotes one's anger, it manifested itself in the form of a 30-point, 9-assist, 8-rebound performance in the Cavs' 124-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. It's perhaps also worth noting that shortly before the game, James posted a follow up to the post, in which he indicated that his Monday mood is a common one for the 4-time MVP.

Mood Forever.... 👑#StriveForGreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

