LeBron James: Derrick Williams, Kyle Korver are 'perfect fits' for Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers did not make any last-second deals at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, but the business they did earlier in the year made such a transaction not as necessary in preparation for the stretch run of the regular season and playoffs.

Although the Cavaliers could add veteran free agents that were bought out by their previous clubs, the acquisitions of shooting guard Kyle Korver and versatile power forward Derrick Williams have been key to the team’s success as of late.

“They just fit in perfect,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “They’re vets, no ego. They just want to do whatever it takes to help us win. D-Will adds something that we were looking for, an athletic wing, a guy that can play both sides of the floor. He can defend. He can rebound. He can knock down shots. And Kyle gave us another knockdown shooter, so they were just perfect for our team.”

Since joining the Cavaliers through a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in early January, Korver has averaged 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 52.3 percent from three-point range.

In Thursday’s 119-104 win over the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena, Korver converted six of his 10 three-point attempts on the way to scoring 20 points.

“When you’ve got Kyle, Channing and R.J. out on the floor, and then, myself and D-Will slashing and doing what we need to do offensively, we play with a lot of speed,” James said. “Kyle plays with a lot of speed. R.J. does. D-Will does, and myself. That’s just a good lineup so far, and hopefully, we can continue to get better.

“Kyle’s always played fast. All you’ve got to see is when the ball is rebounded. Look at it. He’s putting his head down, and he’s always played fast. R.J.’s a west-coast player, so you already know how that happens.”

Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on February 9, and showed enough to warrant another short-term deal with the team.

In five games with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams has averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over 23.6 minutes of play.

“They’re going to continue to play a part,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “They’ve been big for us (because) we have guys out.

“When guys get back, it makes our team just that much deeper, so I’m glad they’re getting a chance to play and figure things out, understand how we play and us understand who they are and how they play. When we get Kevin and J.R. back, we understand each other and we can kind of fit pieces where we they need to fit.”

