Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James: 'Do I look tired?'

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - LeBron James has had to shoulder his Cleveland Cavaliers through the first two games of the NBA Finals, but don't ask him if he's tired.

A reporter dared to ask him that Wednesday morning prior to Game 3 and James crafted a terse response.

“Do I look tired?" James responded. "I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals, I’m pretty good.”

LeBron James says guarding Kevin Durant doesn't take a toll

James might be tired of his team's underwhelming play so far, but he'll look to reverse that tonight.

