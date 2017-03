LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James was injured by the Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb with an eye rake in Friday night's game.

James has a right eye corneal abrasion.

Cavaliers Coach Ty Lue said James will play in tonight's game against the Wizards at Quicken Loans Arena.

