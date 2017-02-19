LeBron James, Kyrie Irving shine for Cleveland Cavaliers at NBA All-Star Game (Photos)

Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) dunks the ball against Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

The fans wanted to see Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James and point guard Kyrie Irving in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, and the duo of championship athletes did not disappoint at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana Sunday night.

Starters for the Eastern Conference, James and Irving combined for 45 points on 18-of-29 shooting, including a nine-of-16 mark from three-point range in a 192-182 loss to the Western Conference, who were led to victory by hometown hero Anthony Davis’ 52 points and 10 rebounds.





James tallied 23 points and added three rebounds, as well as an assist in 19 minutes of action, most of which were in the first half of play. He went 10 of 17 from the field and three of eight from three-point range, including one from the center-court logo.

In his 13 career NBA All-Star Game appearances, James has averaged 24.15 points, and his 314 points scored are the most in league history.

In addition to his scoring prowess, James has averaged 5.84 assists, 6.00 rebounds and 1.3 steals in the NBA All-Star Game.

In 22 minutes of play, Irving connected on eight of his 12 attempts from the field, including a six-for-eight showing from three-point range on his way to 22 points. Additionally, Irving added 14 assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Now a veteran of four All-Star games, Irving has scored 79 points, handed out 37 assists and corralled 21 rebounds while representing the Eastern Conference. The MVP of the 2014 NBA All-Star Game, Irving has converted 32 of his 49 looks at the basket (65.3 percent) with 14 three-pointers while competing against the league’s best.

