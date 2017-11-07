LeBron James misses shootaround, will play against Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers prepares to play the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on October 28, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Chris Graythen, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - At some point on Monday night, LeBron James felt compelled to share a meme from the cartoon "Arthur," which is often used to denote one's frustration.

Mood... A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Initially, most suggested the post was made in regards to his former teammate Kyrie Irving's 35-point effort in the Boston Celtics' comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Then, some speculated it was a response to the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns.

As it turns out, James' Monday night social media post might not have been about anything related to basketball at all. Citing personal matters, James missed the Cleveland Cavaliers' Tuesday morning shootaround, but will still take part in the team's 7 p.m. tip-off with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Having lost six of their last eight matchups, the Cavs could certainly use all the help they can get taking on a Milwaukee team that looks like a legitimate threat to their Eastern Conference supremacy. Despite his team's sluggish start, James has been his usual MVP-caliber self, averaging 28.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

In Cleveland's 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, James scored an NBA season-high 57 points.

In Cleveland's 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, James scored an NBA season-high 57 points.

