LeBron James on Donald Trump: 'The people run this country, not one individual'

CLEVLELAND – Mostly calling President Trump “that guy,” Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James said, “the people run this country. Not one individual. And damn sure not him.”

Addressing his Saturday tweet in which he criticized Trump, James said he had no regrets about calling the president a bum after Trump un-invited the Golden State Warriors from a White House visit.

James said Trump’s comments about the NFL and Warriors over the weekend jumpstarted a conversation that needs to be had.

James re-iterated what players are protesting.

“It’s not about disrespect for flag and military and people who served,” he said. “It’s about equality and having the option and freedom to speak about things they feel are unjust.”

What set James off Saturday?

“The thing that frustrated me and pissed me off is the fact that he used a sports platform to try and divide us,” James said. “In sports, it’s so amazing what sports can do for everyone no matter what shape or size or race or ethnicity or whatever. People find teams, people find players, people find others because of sport and they just gravitate toward that and it makes them so happy and it brings people together like none other. I’m not going to – while I have this platform – to let one individual no matter the power, no matter the impact that he should or she should have ever use sport as a platform to divide us.”

