LeBron James remains questionable for tonight's opener

(Photo: Getty Images)

BA fans will have to wait a little longer to know if LeBron James will take the court on opening night against ex-teammate Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics.

James, who has been dealing with a sprained left ankle, participated in shootaround on Tuesday morning in Cleveland, but didn't speak with reporters and is still listed as questionable for the game.

James has been slowed by the injury he suffered in practice on Sept. 27. He played in only one of Cleveland's five exhibition games, and his absence has kept a starting lineup that now includes Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose from getting much floor time together.

The 32-year-old James hasn't missed an opener in his previous 14 seasons, and it would be hard to imagine sitting this one out given the attention with Irving coming back following this summer's blockbuster trade between the teams — and the All-Star guard's recent swipe at Cleveland.

Cavs guard J.R. Smith said earlier in the week that he expects James to play "just because he loves the game," he said. "We were talking about it, he's never missed, since he was 8 years old and he started playing, he's never missed a first game. I'm preparing for him to play."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

