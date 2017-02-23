LeBron James Says: Cleveland Cavaliers 'just playing good basketball'

After their fourth straight win, LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers are "just playing good basketball" right now. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Since the start of February, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won eight of their last 10 games, including a pair of four-game winning streaks, which has kept them at the top of the standings in both the Central Division and Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers returned from the All-Star Game break with a 119-104 victory over the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night, and after posting a triple-double, small forward LeBron James spoke on the team’s upward trend.

“We’re just playing good basketball,” James said. “We got back to playing our type of basketball. It had nothing to do with the team. It was just the way we were playing. I’ve always felt good about the team.

“Even coming into the season, even in January, I felt good about our team. It was just about the way we were playing, but I feel really good about the way we’re playing right now, and Coach Lue has a really good handle on what he would like us to do on the court.”

James started the stretch run of the season with an 18-point, 15-assist, 13-rebound performance in the victory. In addition to his totals, James was efficient from the field, knocking down seven of his 11 attempts.

While Kyrie Irving led the way with 23 points on a nine-of-16 shooting effort, to go along with his six assists and three rebounds, Kyle Korver came off the bench and sunk six of his 10 looks from three-point range en route to a 20-point game.

Additionally, center Tristan Thompson finished off a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive end of the floor, and starting power forward Channing Frye added 14 points. Off the bench, Derrick Williams and Richard Jefferson posted 10 and 14 points, respectively.

“The rest paid dividends for us,” James said. “There were a couple possessions where guys got a little tired just because we haven’t played in a week, but it’s a good start for us after the break, and we get our feet back underneath us.”

SIDE NOTES

Deal or No Deal

The NBA trade deadline came and went Thursday without the Cavaliers doing any last-minute deals. However, after acknowledging there might be some help coming in the way of free-agent players bought out by other teams, James explained what his focus is down the stretch of the regular season.

“Listen, the only thing that matters is the guys on the court, the guys that come to work every day,” James said. “The moves will be made by the GM and things of that nature. The coaching staff is ready to put the guys on the floor. That’s my concern, that’s my mindset right now, getting this team geared up for the postseason and we want to continue to play good ball.”

Recognizing one of Cleveland’s own

Cleveland native Charles Oakley has been in the media a lot lately because of an incident at Madison Square Garden that resulted in his ejection and subsequent ban from “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” as well as an arrest by the New York City Police Department.

But after the Knicks chose to ban Oakley from The Garden, the Cavaliers welcomed the former John Hay High School standout to Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night, where he sat next to prominent attorney Fred Nance and majority owner Dan Gilbert for Cleveland’s win over New York.

“I’ve seen things like, ‘Welcome to Cleveland,’” James said. “He’s from here. He went to high school here, but it’s great to always see him. He’s like an uncle of mine. Just to actually see him and be a part of this, it meant a lot for us.”

