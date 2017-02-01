LeBron James says: Cleveland Cavaliers must continue sharing the basketball

LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers must continue sharing the basketball if they want to be successful. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

LeBron with the flick of the wrist reverse pic.twitter.com/skBM6QRaBx — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 2, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers struggled in the assists department throughout the month of January, but the beginning of February proved fruitful when it came to lending a helping hand to teammates.

In the 125-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night, the Cavaliers handed out a season-best 37 assists on their 48 made baskets, and five players scored in double figures.

“We’ve just got to continue to do it,” James said. “It’s just one game. We want to continue to do it. Are we going to have 37 assists every night? No. We’ve got to make shots still, but the way Kyrie was moving the ball, myself, got guys involved. Guys felt good when the ball got to them, and just locked and loaded and shot itself. We’ve got to continue to do a great job and see what happens.”

The three-point shot was the Cavaliers’ best friend on Wednesday night.

As a team, the Cavaliers (33-15) converted 15 of their 37 attempts from three-point range, led by three triples each from shooting guard Iman Shumpert and power forward Channing Frye in the starting lineup and the four reserve shooting guard Kyle Korver buried in 19 minutes of play off the bench.

“We want to continue to get him moving, but we mixed it in a lot tonight,” James said of Korver. “The first shot he made was off the move. A couple of the other shots he made were off the move as well, and then, some of them were just drive-and-kicks and him just getting an opportunity.

“Some of them were on the break where we made some extra passes. I remember one where we had a couple swing-swings. J.J. had a wide open one. R.J. caught it by our bench first of all, drove it, threw it to Champ. Champ had a wide open one, but even a better one. He swung it to Kyle and Kyle got a great look, so it was a great game for him tonight, and I was happy to see it.”

Additionally, James and point guard Kyrie Irving registered double-doubles of points and assists.

By converting 11 of his 14 attempts from the floor, James totaled a game-high 27 points and added 12 assists to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Although Irving struggled to shoot the basketball, he still scored 18 points and handed out 14 assists.

“He just made all the reads,” James said. “He just made all the reads tonight, and everybody benefitted from it.”

SIDE NOTE

On the Cavaliers’ break between games, their coach, Tyronn Lue, will receive be honored by his alma mater, the University of Nebraska.

Lue will have his jersey retired by the Cornhuskers during Thursday’s game against the Michigan State Spartans at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. And James is excited to see Lue get recognized for all of his accomplishments in the game of basketball.

“I think it’s unbelievable,” James said. “I know where he comes from. I know his history. I know he’s another one of those underprivileged kids that just the circumstances don’t…you’re not supposed to make it out of here.

“For him to not only make it out of where he was from to go to a great college like Nebraska, and then, to get drafted into the NBA, he’s done more than anybody could ever ask for, and it’s great to see it all paying off, especially with his jersey being retired tomorrow. Kudos to him, his mother and the rest of his family.”



(© 2017 WKYC)