LeBron James says he'll recruit Dwyane Wade to join Cleveland Cavaliers

Dec 2, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) meet at half court prior to the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, USA Today)

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - At Cleveland Cavaliers media day on Monday, LeBron James admitted that when that the team traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, it lost some "championship DNA."

Now the NBA megastar is trying to bring some back. And in order to do so, he'll call on one of his best friends.

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bulls have come to a buyout agreement with veteran guard Dwyane Wade, who spent four memorable seasons playing alongside James with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. The deal makes Wade a free agent, with ESPN reporting that the Cavs are the front-runner to land the 12-time All-Star.

Asked about Wade's newfound free agency on Monday, James admitted he'll do what he can to create a reunion between the two in Cleveland.

"I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team," James said. "I think he brings another championship DNA, championship pedigree. He brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved, and make plays, and also just has a great basketball mind.

"I've talked to D-Wade throughout the whole summer, and I probably will reach out to him as well, but it's really not up to me. It's up to D-Wade if he can clear waivers and then it's up to our front office. But I hope that we can bring him here. I would love to have him."

James and Wade, who each entered the league in 2003, make up one-half of the quartet of NBA super friends known as the "Banana Boat," alongside Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. Earlier this summer, Paul joined a new team in the Houston Rockets, while the New York Knicks traded Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder over the weekend.

As recently as last week, James and Wade were both in Los Angeles, where they spent time together working out.

But while James and Wade already possess a preexisting chemistry both on and off the court, adding such a prominent player could cause a shakeup on the Cavs roster, particularly as a far as minutes are concerned. Asked how adding Wade, a starter for his entire 14-year career, could affect his role, Cleveland's current shooting guard, J.R. Smith, responded, "I don't care, as long as we win."

In addition to the Cavs, the Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have each been mentioned as suitors for Wade, who averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games with the Bulls last season.

