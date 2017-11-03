LeBron James scores 57 points, helps end Cavaliers' four-game losing streak

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on November 3, 2017 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Photo: Ned Dishman/ Getty Images, 2017 NBAE)

It was quite the night for LeBron James.

The Cavaliers broke their four game losing streak tonight against a team that probably did too much talking.

On the same day that Bradley Beal said the Washingtion Wizards were the best team in the East, LeBron James put on a show.

Friday's game was one of the best scoring games of James' career.

The King scored 57 points,the most he's scored since returning to Cleveland.

But it doesn't stop there, with this dunk in the first quarter, James became the youngest player in NBA history to score 29,000 points.

Passing up the great Kobe Bryant, James is the 7th player to hit 29K.

The Cavaliers beat the Wizards 130-122.

