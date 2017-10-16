WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

LeBron James' status for season opener vs. Boston Celtics still unclear

Associated Press , WKYC 2:25 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - LeBron James' playing status for Tuesday's season opener against Boston remains unclear.

James has been slowed by a sprained left ankle for more than two weeks and it's still not known whether he'll be on the floor when the Cavaliers take on the Celtics and Kyrie Irving, who asked to be traded by Cleveland this summer.

Following Monday's practice, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said "I really don't know" when asked if James will play.

James took part in some post-practice shooting drills with teammates. He did not speak with the media as the Cavaliers prepared for their opener, a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference finals.

James has never missed an opener in his NBA career, and teammate J.R. Smith doesn't expect him to miss this one.

"Oh, he's going to go," Smith said. "He's going to go, trust me that. I don't care what he's got to do, he's going to play."

 

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

WATCH | Nike releases new LeBron James commercial ahead of 2017-18 season

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers unsure of LeBron James' status for regular season opener

WKYC

LeBron James reacts to Eminem's slam on President Trump

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories