LeBron James still slowed by strep throat, questionable vs. Bucks

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James continues to recover from strep throat and is questionable for Cleveland's game against Milwaukee on Monday night.

The superstar didn't play in Saturday's loss to Chicago. James, who is having another MVP-caliber season, has missed four games. He didn't attend the team shootaround Monday morning.

Meanwhile, forward Kyle Korver will likely play against the Bucks after injuring his right knee in the second half against the Bulls. Korver said he feels fortunate that the injury wasn't more serious.

The Cavs are expected to sign free-agent point guard Deron Williams before hosting the Bucks. The former All-Star cleared waivers on Saturday after negotiating a contract buyout last week with Dallas.

Korver believes Williams, who will come off the bench for the defending champions, will be a perfect fit in Cleveland. They played together for three seasons in Utah.

