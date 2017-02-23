LeBron James' triple-double carries Cleveland Cavaliers past New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket during the first half against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers came out of the All-Star Weekend break a little sluggish on the offensive end of the floor, especially from three-point range, but the reserves stepped up and got things rolling for the top team in the Eastern Conference, and they never looked back.

On the strength of a triple-double from small forward LeBron James and the three-point shooting of reserves Kyle Korver, Richard Jefferson and Derrick Williams, the Cavaliers (40-16) defeated the New York Knicks (23-35), 119-104, at Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night.

James started the stretch run of the season with an 18-point, 15-assist, 13-rebound performance in the victory. In addition to his totals, James was efficient from the field, knocking down seven of his 11 attempts from the field.

While point guard Kyrie Irving led the way with 23 points on a nine-of-16 shooting effort, to go along with his six assists and three rebounds, Korver came off the bench and sunk six of his 10 looks from three-point range en route to a 20-point game.

Additionally, center Tristan Thompson finished off a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive end of the floor, and starting power forward Channing Frye added 14 points. Williams and Jefferson posted 10 and 14 points, respectively.

Guard Courtney Lee (25 points) and small forward Carmelo Anthony (20) led the way for the Knicks.

The Cavaliers started slow offensively, but they quickly found their stride and took a 34-33 lead over the Knicks after one quarter of play.

While none of the Cavaliers starters hit three-pointers in the first quarter, Korver and Jefferson combined to knock down two of their three attempts from beyond the arc in reserve roles. However, the Knicks kept the score close by burying four of their six looks from long distance.

Irving led the way with a 10-point first quarter, while James and Thompson tallied six each over the first 12 minutes of play. Thompson added seven rebounds, six of which came on the offensive end of the floor.

Lee led the Knicks with 13 points on six-of-six shooting in the first quarter.

Trailing by as many as eight during the first quarter, the Cavaliers outscored the Knicks in four main categories: in the paint (14-10), second-chance opportunities (10-5), fast-break (7-2) and off the bench (12-5).

After struggling their way to a two-of-eight showing from three-point range in the first quarter, the Cavaliers buried seven triples in the second period, and that long-range effort staked them out to a 69-51 lead over the Knicks at the intermission.

Korver connected on two of his six looks from three-point range, and forward Derrick Williams buried two of his three attempts from long distance. Each player finished with six points in the quarter, which matched James for the lead.

Irving and Iman Shumpert had five points each.

The Knicks scored just 18 points in the second quarter and no player had more than four individually.

(© 2017 WKYC)