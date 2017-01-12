LeBron James unveils new 'retro' Nike signature shoe

(Photo: Uninterrupted)

SACRAMENTO - Even when LeBron James has a night off, he still can find a way to make big news.

On Thursday, the Cavaliers superstar took to his Uninterrupted site to announce that Nike will soon be releasing a new LeBron signature shoe, the "Air Zoom Generation Retro"

It was not coincidence that James made the announcement while in a hotel room in Sacramento. The future Hall of Famer launched his NBA career against the Kings in 2003.

The Air Zoom Generation is LeBron’s first official 'retro' signature shoe. According to The King, the shoe should be available "within the next day or so..could be a week…but not too far.”

Watch LeBron's announcement on Uninterrupted below:

