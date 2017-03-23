LeBron James wants more physicality, toughness from Cleveland Cavaliers

(Photo: Chris Humphreys, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been alternating successful and unsuccessful months through the first quarter of 2017, and Wednesday’s 126-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center marked the seventh time they came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard in March.

Currently, the Cavaliers (46-24) are 5-7 in March and have seen their lead over the Boston Celtics (46-26) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference dwindle down to a single game.

And to All-Star small forward LeBron James, the Cavaliers’ struggles throughout March start on the defensive end of the floor, specifically, with the level of toughness displayed against the Nuggets, who had 10 offensive rebounds and seven steals against Cleveland.

“I don’t think our physicality was where it needed to be for how well they move bodies and the ball,” James said, flatly. “They beat us pretty good.

“It ain’t about a group. It’s about individuals, everybody just doing more. It ain’t about the group. You can’t preach toughness. You’ve got to have it.”

On the way to the 126-point showing, the Nuggets shot 53.1 percent from the field, making 51 of their 96 looks at the basket, including 11 of their 26 three-point attempts (42.3 percent).

Additionally, Denver outscored the Cavaliers, 70-30, in the paint, hitting 35 of their 57 tries in the key.

“We’ve just got to be better,” James said. “We’ve got to be more physical. We’ve got to take the one-on-one challenge more seriously. We’re relying on help too much instead of taking the one-on-one challenge first, and then, knowing that your teammates are going to cover for you. We’ve got to be better in all facets of the game.

“Personally, I had opportunities where I could’ve been better. The one thing about it, I’m going to always bring toughness to the game. I know that. That’s for sure.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue added, “They kicked our butts in every facet of the game. As coaches, we’ve got to be better, but the players, they’ve got to be better too. They’ve got to be tougher. There’s got to be more urgency, and that comes from all of us.

“They got three-point shots. They got points in the paint. They got offensive rebounds, whatever they wanted, and we’ve got to be better than that. It starts with the coaches, but the players have to look themselves in the mirror too. They’ve got to be more physical. They’ve got to bring their physical presence, and they’ve got to take pride in guarding their man.”

While James and Lue questioned the Cavaliers’ toughness, point guard Kyrie Irving expressed his belief that the team will return to its productive ways by focusing on execution on both sides of the floor.

“That’s really what it comes down to,” Irving said. “They made shots in the first half, got a comfortable lead, and then, they were all feeling comfortable, and you could see in their starting five and the guys on the bench. They all got it going, a lot of guys were in double figures. They made passes and made us work on defense.

“Leave it all out there, that’s it. There’s only one way to play.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV