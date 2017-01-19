LeBron James: We need to get back to playing Cleveland Cavaliers basketball

LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers need to get back to playing their style of basketball. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers returned home from a six-game road trip with a 3-3 record, but struggled to shoot the ball and defend, which led to three losses over the final four games last week, including a 126-91 setback to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Heading into tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena, veteran small forward LeBron James feels the Cavaliers need to get back to doing what makes them successful, playing with pace.

“We just need to get back to playing Cavs basketball, and that’s defending and sharing the ball,” James said at morning shoot-around. “I think we kind of lost that a lot on the road trip with us moving the ball, guys getting involved and things of that nature.

“Obviously, you’ve got to make shots to get the assist count, but when the ball is popping and there’s energy behind it, a lot of times, the ball goes in.”

In their three losses on the trip, the Cavaliers committed more turnovers than they handed out assists and struggled from long distance, failing to hit more than nine three-pointers in any one of those games.

“We didn’t trust the pass,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We didn’t make shots either, but even when you don’t make shots, you’ve still got to trust the process, make the right play. I thought, at times, we took some bad shots and didn’t really trust our offense and move the basketball like we’ve been doing.”

Also, Lue wants to see the Cavaliers improve their transition game, both on the offensive and defensive sides of the floor.

“Just get back to focusing on moving the basketball, playing the right way, and when we’re not getting stops and getting out in transition, it’s tough,” Lue said. “We need to play with pace, we need to get easy baskets and get out in transition, attack the basket early and kick out for threes.

“When we don’t get stops, it’s hard to do that. We’ve got to get back to trusting the pass, making the right pass, the right play once we get back into the paint.”

And to James, it should not take long for the Cavaliers, who hold a two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference and 7.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings, to get back to business.

“We’ve just got to get back to doing it,” James said. “It should be because it’s fun basketball.”

