LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers 2017 media day

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - Basketball season is almost here. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual media day on Monday at Cleveland Clinic Courts, marking the unofficial start of the team's training camp.

Festivities are set to kickoff at 12:30 p.m., with coach Tyronn Lue, star LeBron James and his Cavs teammates slated to talk throughout the day. WKYC will be live on the scene, providing live updates throughout the day.

