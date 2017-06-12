LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, Game 5 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: A view of the t-shirts of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. (Photo: Bruce Yeung, 2017 NBAE)

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are set to meet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tip off tonight will be just after 9:00 p.m. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can wrap up their second title in three years with a victory this evening. The Cavs are looking to take the series back to the Q on Thursday night.

Dave Chudowsky and Pat Chiesa are at the Oracle this evening, while Matt Florjancic will cover the action from the Cavaliers watch party at Quicken Loans Arena. You can interact with us all game long using the Twitter hashtag #3Cavs

