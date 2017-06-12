WKYC
Close

LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, Game 5 of NBA Finals

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 6:59 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are set to meet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tip off tonight will be just after 9:00 p.m. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can wrap up their second title in three years with a victory this evening. The Cavs are looking to take the series back to the Q on Thursday night. 

Dave Chudowsky and Pat Chiesa are at the Oracle this evening, while Matt Florjancic will cover the action from the Cavaliers watch party at Quicken Loans Arena. You can interact with us all game long using the Twitter hashtag #3Cavs

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers must bring best game to extend NBA Finals

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers to continue physical play in order to extend NBA Finals

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers have boost in confidence after win in Game 4 of 2017 NBA Finals

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers respond well in the face of adversity in 2017 NBA Finals

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories