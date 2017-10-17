LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers face Boston Celtics in 2017-18 regular season opener

CLEVELAND - In one of the most highly anticipated regular season games in franchise history, the Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome former star guard Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics to Quicken Loans Arena for the 2017-18 regular season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. and WKYC will have you covered with all the latest from the Q. Follow for updates and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.
