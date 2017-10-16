LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers hold practice day prior to season opener vs. Boston Celtics

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - A day ahead of their season opener, head coach Tyronn Lue and members of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster will meet with reporters to discuss the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
What will Lue and the Cavs have to say and will we find any clarity regarding LeBron James' status for their highly touted opener against ex-teammate Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics? Keep it locked here for live updates and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.
