WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers hold practice day prior to season opener vs. Boston Celtics

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 11:52 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - A day ahead of their season opener, head coach Tyronn Lue and members of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster will meet with reporters to discuss the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

What will Lue and the Cavs have to say and will we find any clarity regarding LeBron James' status for their highly touted opener against ex-teammate Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics? Keep it locked here for live updates and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Richard Jefferson says goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers fans during live 'Road Trippin'' podcast

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers trade Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Atlanta Hawks

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue: 'We know in Cleveland, we have a great sports town'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories