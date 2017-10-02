LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers host annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage

(Photo: Ben Axelrod, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers will unofficially kickoff their 2017-18 season on Monday night when they host their annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena.

Although LeBron James is not expected to participate as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered in training camp, the exhibition will provide fans with their first opportunity to witness the new-look Cavs. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Follow along for live updates below and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs. A stream of the scrimmage, via Cavs.com, is been embedded below.

