LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers host Chicago Bulls in LeBron James' preseason debut

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half during a preseason game at Capital One Arena on October 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - With one week to go until the start of the 2017-18 regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Chicago Bulls in a nationally televised preseason matchup at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said on Monday that he planned on using the team's Tuesday tilt with Chicago as a dress rehearsal of sorts, starting his regular season lineup for the first time all preseason. That means LeBron James will be making his preseason debut after missing the team's first three exhibitions of the season due to a sprained ankle.

Tip-off is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast live on ESPN. Follow along here for live updates and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.

4:31 left in the first quarter - Bulls 16, Cavs 10

Cavs struggling with some early chemistry and have six turnovers to show for it (three alone from LeBron). James, however, does have six points, including back to back dunks before the timeout.

From a substitution standpoint, Derrick Rose came off the floor first and was replaced by Iman Shumpert, who's playing backup point guard tonight.

