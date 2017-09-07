LIVE UPDATES, STREAM: Cleveland Cavaliers introduce Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic

(Photo: Ben Axelrod, WKYC)

CLEVELAND -- Now that the trade with the Boston Celtics has been finalized, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to introduce their three newest players -- point guard Isaiah Thomas, small forward Jae Crowder and center Ante Zizic -- to the Cleveland media.

Along with GM Koby Altman and coach Tyronn Lue, Thomas, Crowder and Zizic will be introduced during a press conference at Cleveland Clinic Courts late Thursday morning. You can watch a live stream of the press conference below, via Cavs.com.

