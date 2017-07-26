LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert holds press conference

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: Majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers Dan Gilbert waves to the fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - With his team in the midst of a tumultuous offseason that has included the departure of general manager David Griffin and star guard Kyrie Irving asking for a trade, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has largely remained silent.

That will change on Wednesday when Gilbert takes part in a press conference introducing the team's new general manager, Koby Altman.

You can watch the press conference below:

WKYC will be live on the scene capturing Gilbert's first public comments since the team's pivotal 2017 offseason began. Follow along and join the conversation with the hashtag #3Cavs for all the latest from Independence.

Tweet #3Cavs

© 2017 WKYC-TV