LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert holds press conference

CLEVELAND - With his team in the midst of a tumultuous offseason that has included the departure of general manager David Griffin and star guard Kyrie Irving asking for a trade, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has largely remained silent.
That will change on Wednesday when Gilbert takes part in a press conference introducing the team's new general manager, Koby Altman.
You can watch the press conference below:
WKYC will be live on the scene capturing Gilbert's first public comments since the team's pivotal 2017 offseason began. Follow along and join the conversation with the hashtag #3Cavs for all the latest from Independence.
