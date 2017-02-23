Live Updates: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks from Quicken Loans Arena in the first game back from the All-Star break. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

#3Cavs Tweets

6:30 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- Let the stretch run begin.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have returned from the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend break, and after the week-long hiatus, they will face off against the New York Knicks in a battle of Eastern Conference teams at Quicken Loans Arena.

Currently, the Cavaliers (39-16) hold a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. By virtue of two wins over the Indiana Pacers in a seven-day span just prior to the All-Star Weekend, the Cavaliers enjoy an 11-game advantage in the Central Division.

The Cavaliers have been able to build those leads despite playing since December without shooting guard J.R. Smith (broken right thumb), and they will have to continue responding to challenges short-handed for at least the next five weeks because of Kevin Love’s recent knee surgery.

(© 2017 WKYC)