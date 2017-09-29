WKYC
Close

LIVE UPDATES | Dwyane Wade addresses media for first time since joining Cleveland Cavaliers

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 12:40 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - For the first time since signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, Dwyane Wade will address reporters following the team's practice session on Friday.

What will the 12-time All-Star say about his decision to rejoin former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James in an effort to win a fourth NBA championship? WKYC will be live on the scene to find out, with Wade expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.

Follow below for live updates and join the conversation using the hashtag #3Cavs.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

J.R. Smith on Cleveland Cavaliers adding Dwyane Wade: 'If anything, it makes us stronger'

WKYC

Dwyane Wade celebrates first Cleveland Cavaliers practice with LeBron James

WKYC

It's official! Dwyane Wade reunites with LeBron James, signs with Cleveland Cavaliers

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories