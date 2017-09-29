LIVE UPDATES | Dwyane Wade addresses media for first time since joining Cleveland Cavaliers

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - For the first time since signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, Dwyane Wade will address reporters following the team's practice session on Friday.
What will the 12-time All-Star say about his decision to rejoin former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James in an effort to win a fourth NBA championship? WKYC will be live on the scene to find out, with Wade expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.
Follow below for live updates and join the conversation using the hashtag #3Cavs.
