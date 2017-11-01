Live updates, scores, highlights | Cleveland Cavaliers host Indiana Pacers | Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers will attempt to snap a 3-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they host the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates, scores, stats and highlights and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.
End of 1st quarter: Pacers 30, Cavs 28
Cavs showing signs of life, pulling within 2 on a Jeff Green 3-pointer to end the first. Still, however, not doing a great job on the defensive side of the floor, especially at the 3-point line, where the Pacers have made 3 of 7 attempts.
3:48 remaining in the first: Pacers 24, Cavs 19
Another slow start for the Cavs, who fall behind 22-14 due to a 12-4 Pacers run. Cleveland, however, is fighting back now only trails five after a Kevin Love 3 and LeBron James dunk sandwich a Thaddeus Young layup.
