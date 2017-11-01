Live updates, scores, highlights | Cleveland Cavaliers host Indiana Pacers | Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017

Oct 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fights for the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) during the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raj Mehta, USA Today Sports)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers will attempt to snap a 3-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they host the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

End of 1st quarter: Pacers 30, Cavs 28

Cavs showing signs of life, pulling within 2 on a Jeff Green 3-pointer to end the first. Still, however, not doing a great job on the defensive side of the floor, especially at the 3-point line, where the Pacers have made 3 of 7 attempts.

3:48 remaining in the first: Pacers 24, Cavs 19

Another slow start for the Cavs, who fall behind 22-14 due to a 12-4 Pacers run. Cleveland, however, is fighting back now only trails five after a Kevin Love 3 and LeBron James dunk sandwich a Thaddeus Young layup.

