LIVE UPDATES, SCORES, HIGHLIGHTS | Cleveland Cavaliers host Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND - Two days after falling to the Atlanta Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to bounce back with a Tuesday night home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and WKYC will be on the scene at Quicken Loans Arena as the Cavs look to get back to their winning ways. Follow along here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.
