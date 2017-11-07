WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

LIVE UPDATES, SCORES, HIGHLIGHTS | Cleveland Cavaliers host Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 4:48 PM. EST November 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - Two days after falling to the Atlanta Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to bounce back with a Tuesday night home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and WKYC will be on the scene at Quicken Loans Arena as the Cavs look to get back to their winning ways. Follow along here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories