WKYC
Close

LIVE UPDATES | Sights and sounds of the preparations for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

What is the vibe in and around the Q before Game 4?

WKYC 6:16 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cavaliers are looking to stave off a sweep tonight as they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Tip off at the Q will be just after 9:00 p.m.

In the meantime, fans are gathering outside of the Q for Cavs Fan Fest, Jordin Sparks is preparing to sing the national anthem, and the players are warming up. Our WKYC Channel 3 crew is there and you can follow all of the pregame festivities below using the hashtag #3Cavs

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

LeBron James discusses return to Cleveland Cavaliers in Uninterrupted's 'The Shop'

WKYC

J.R. Smith: Cleveland Cavaliers have 'a lot left' in the NBA Finals

WKYC

LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers must avoid scoring lulls late in quarters

WKYC

OPINION | To national media: Stop the 'LeBron James is leaving Cleveland Cavaliers' narrative

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers vow to ‘give it everything' in Game 4 hype video

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories