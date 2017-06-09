LIVE UPDATES | Sights and sounds of the preparations for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

(Photo: Jon Adkins, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cavaliers are looking to stave off a sweep tonight as they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Tip off at the Q will be just after 9:00 p.m.

In the meantime, fans are gathering outside of the Q for Cavs Fan Fest, Jordin Sparks is preparing to sing the national anthem, and the players are warming up. Our WKYC Channel 3 crew is there and you can follow all of the pregame festivities below using the hashtag #3Cavs

#3Cavs Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV