LOOK | Cleveland Cavaliers cheer on Cleveland Indians in American League Division Series

CLEVELAND - In what's become one of Cleveland's favorite fall traditions, the city's professional basketball team showed up to root on its baseball counterpart in the playoffs.

As the Cleveland Indians took the field for Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Thursday night, several members of the Cleveland Cavaliers overtook a suite in Progressive Field to root on the Tribe. LeBron James, Kevin Love, Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver, Cedi Osman and others can be spotted in the photo captured by Getty Images above.

Earlier in the night, Frye and Jefferson hit The Corner bar in right field, which each captured on their popular Snapchat accounts. For what it's worth, James showed up sporting red -- the recommended color of the Indians -- 10 years after he controversially donned a Yankees hat at an Indians' 2007 postseason game against New York.

The Cavaliers' presence at Progressive Field on Thursday night was reminiscent of a year ago when the team attended several games throughout the Indians' postseason run, including their loss the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the World Series.

Will this fall have a happier outcome for the Tribe? It appears the Cavs plan on having a first-hand look to find out.

