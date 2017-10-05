LOOK | Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye arrive for Cleveland Indians postseason opener

On Wednesday, Kevin Love said that he and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hoped to support the Cleveland Indians in-person this postseason, similarly to how they did a season ago.

The Cavs appear to be making good on their promise, as forwards Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye were spotted in the 'The Corner' bar in right field of Progressive Field just prior to the Indians' Thursday night American League Division Series opener against the New York Yankees.

Jefferson and Frye -- co-hosts of the popular podcast 'Road Trippin' -- proceeded to make their way to a suite, where they are expected to be joined by their Cavaliers teammates. A year ago, members of the Cavs were regulars at Indians postseason games, from their opening round sweep of the Boston Red Sox to their Game 7 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

On a recent episode of 'Road Trippin'' in which Indians manager Terry Francona served as a guest, both Frye and Jefferson indicated that they once again planned on being regulars at Progressive Field this October. And true to his word, Frye showed up wearing a retro jersey of the character Pedro Cerrano from the popular movie 'Major League.'

