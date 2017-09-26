LOOK | The sneakers of Cleveland Cavaliers media day

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The shoes of LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers as he poses during media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - Isaiah Thomas strolled into Cleveland Cavaliers media day on Monday wearing a new jersey, new headband and new number.

His shoes, however, were plenty familiar to longtime followers of Cavs basketball.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation served as LeBron James' first signature sneaker, which he wore during his 2003-04 rookie season.

Minutes later, All-Star forward Kevin Love -- and second-year guard Kay Felder -- showed up wearing the same sneakers.

"The shoes that I had were outdated," Love explained. "Actually, these are Channing Frye's shoes. So I looked over there and I looked at Bron and I said, 'Do you think Channing or myself should be wearing these?' And Bron said, 'Yeah, you're going to have to give those up.'"

While his teammates paid homage to him, James broke out his latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 15.

What other kicks were the Cavs rocking at media day? Check them out in the gallery below.

© 2017 WKYC-TV