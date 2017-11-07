LOOK | Wayne Newton sits behind Cleveland Cavaliers' bench during matchup against Milwaukee Bucks

(Photo: Twitter.com/Cavs)

CLEVELAND - Between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's no shortage of star power to be found at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

That applies to off the court, as well, as entertainment icon Wayne Newton is seated directly behind the Cleveland Cavaliers bench for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wayne Newton sitting behind the Cavs’ bench tonight pic.twitter.com/EqATONjQpU — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 7, 2017

Although best known for his work in Las Vegas, Newton is no stranger to Northeast Ohio. His wife, Kathleen McCrone, was a lawyer based in North Olmstead when she married Newton in 1994.

Just prior to tip-off, Newton and McCrone posed for a courtside picture for the Cavs' official Twitter account.

