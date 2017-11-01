Maverick Carter on LeBron James-Los Angeles rumors: 'He can only shoot movies for three months'

Executive producer Maverick Carter speaks onstage during the 'Survivor's Remorse' panel discussion at the STARZ portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 31, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2015 Getty Images)

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers' season just started, many have already turned their attention next summer. That, of course, is when LeBron James can opt out of his contract and hit the free agency market.

But while perhaps the most popular rumor that's persisted has linked the 4-time MVP to the Los Angeles Lakers, James' longtime friend and business partner is saying not so fast.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Maverick Carter was asked about James' potential upcoming free agency. And while Carter acknowledged James having a decision to make next summer, he also dismissed the idea that Los Angeles -- or anywhere else -- would have an advantage in landing the Akron native due to its location.

"Basketball is growing and doing as great as ever with teams in Oklahoma City, Cleveland, San Antonio. You can be known and be a star from anywhere. Anywhere in the world. It doesn't actually matter," Carter said. "What the matters the most is if [James] wins. When you win, as an athlete, that matters the most."

As for Los Angeles in particular -- where James lives in the offseason and along with Carter co-founded SpringHill Entertainment -- Carter said there's not much of an advantage to be gained from James making Hollywood his year-round home.

"I understand people keep saying that and thinking that," Carter said. "But the reason it doesn't make sense is because whether he plays in L.A. or plays on the moon, he can only shoot movies for three months. It doesn't matter. Even if he played in L.A. and wanted to be in a movie, he can't shoot basically from September to June."

When Eisen retorted that living in Los Angeles year-round would allow James, who co-starred in the 2015 hit film Trainwreck, to take meetings with Hollywood executives on a more consistent basis, Carter responded: "He also could do that these days from anywhere in the world."

That includes Cleveland.

James, for his part, has insisted he'll remain mum on his potential 2018 free agency until it actually arrives.

"I'm not going to give energy to something that I can handle in the summertime, when I should be focused on what I need to do on a day-to-day basis to help this franchise compete for a championship," James said at Cavs media day in September.

