Michael Rapaport is still fighting with Cleveland Cavaliers fans

Michael Rapaport looks on before the game of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 7, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant, 2017 NBAE)

Michael Rapaport didn't make any friends in Cleveland when he visited for Game 3 of the NBA Finals last week.

Rapaport shouted, "It's over!" at Cavaliers fans during a taping of "Undisputed" on Fox Sports. Later, Rapaport showed up to the game with a broom in hand.

But for some reason, Rapaport is still trying to troll Cavaliers fans, and things have taken an odd turn.

Best recognized for his role as Phoebe's boyfriend on "Friends," Rapaport is a New Yorker who seems to have some jealousy issues. That's understandable, considering his New York Knicks had an embarrassing 31-51 season plagued by drama.

Following his antics last week, Cavaliers fans on Twitter poked fun at Rapaport and it carried over into the weekend. Some of Rapaport's tweets are too vulgar to share, but here is sampling:

Somebody bring me the biggest guy,

I want Mr.ClevelandTwitter somebody with some fight in them #ClevelandTwitter pic.twitter.com/JhiAhH6yfQ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 11, 2017

Things got really weird when someone changed Rapaport's Wikapedia page to say he was "murdered by Cleveland Twitter" in 2017.

And then, Rapaport posted this bizarre clip of himself in the shower:

Sometimes comedy is tough to interpret. We'll leave this interpretation up to you.

