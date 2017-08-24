NBA 2K18 video game unveils all-time Cleveland Cavaliers team

(Photo: 2K Sports)

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have just traded Kyrie Irving, but in at least one form, the star point guard will remain a part of the team.

New to this year's NBA 2K18 video game -- which Irving graces the cover of -- are "All-Time Teams," in which each NBA franchise is represented with a playable roster full of its all-time greats. On Thursday, 2K Sports revealed all 30 rosters for the new feature, with the Cavs' all-time team consisting of the following players:

It'd be tough to take issue with many of 2K's Cleveland selections, although it's worth noting the starting lineup features two point guards in Irving and Mark Price, as well as two centers in Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Brad Daugherty. LeBron James -- who is also a member of the Miami Heat's all-time roster -- received a 99 player rating, the highest possible in the game. Current Cavs forward Kevin Love also made the team.

Some notable omissions from the Cavs' roster include forward Shawn Kemp, swingman Mike Mitchell, big man John "Hot Rod" Williams and center Tristan Thompson. Based on social media reactions, fans would also like to have seen former Cleveland guard Ricky Davis included in the game.

You can watch the official trailer for the NBA 2K18 All-Time Teams feature below and view every team's All-Time roster here. NBA 2K18 will hit shelves on Sept. 19.

© 2017 WKYC-TV