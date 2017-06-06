NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers to dedicate NBA Cares Learn and Play Center at East Tech High School

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers will dedicate a new NBA Cares Learn and Play Center at the Boys and Girls Teen Club at East Tech High School on Thursday.

The new center will provide a safe place for youth to learn and play with computers, tablets, books and basketball equipment.

Cleveland Cavalier players and coaches will join Mayor Frank Jackson, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and several other community members at the dedication ceremony.

NBA Cares has also funded more than 60 projects across the Cleveland and Oakland areas within 41 schools.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena.

