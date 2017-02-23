NBA trade deadline: Cleveland Cavaliers stay quiet, avoid major moves

Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on April 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The NBA trade deadline officially concluded at 3 p.m. Thursday, meaning Cleveland Cavaliers fans can all breathe a bit easier.

The team was part of a plethora of rumors, from whispers of shopping Iman Shumpert to irate screams of swapping Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony.

None of that happened. In fact, the team was quiet during this year's deadline, making no major moves to alter the roster. Cleveland's big move occurred last month, when it acquired Kyle Korver from Atlanta.

However, free agency moves remain an option for the Cavaliers. Andrew Bogut was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Nerlens Noel, but the 76ers are expected to offer Bogut a buyout, making him a free agent. Multiple reports claim Cleveland has had interest in Bogut, who will likely land with a contender.

Reports also say Deron Williams was waived Thursday, making him a free agent with potential interest from Cleveland, and Terrance Jones was waived by New Orleans.

Free agent Larry Sanders worked out for the Cavaliers Wednesday.

