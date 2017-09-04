New Cleveland Cavaliers G Isaiah Thomas pictured at Cleveland Clinic Courts

(Photo: Kayla Wallace Thomas/Instagram Story)

CLEVELAND - One of the newest members of the Cleveland Cavaliers has arrived in his new city.

Guard Isaiah Thomas had his picture taken in front of his new locker at Cleveland Clinic Courts (he'll apparently be wearing #3 for the Cavs) as well as on the practice floor taking shots.

Thomas' wife, Kayla Wallace Thomas, captured the images of her husband on an Instagram story. Here's how it looks together thanks to this tweet by ESPN's Chris Forsberg:

IT at his new Cavs locker and on the Cleveland practice courts (via his wife Kayla's IG story). pic.twitter.com/R02qilBNYV — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) September 4, 2017

In addition, Thomas also commented to an Instagram post sent out by his new teammate LeBron James, currently in the Philippines.

Manila u guys are unbelievable!! Take flight with me #LeBronAsiaTour2017 #StriveForGreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:24am PDT





