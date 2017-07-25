New Cleveland Cavaliers jersey appears to leak online

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - While the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of figuring out who all will be wearing their new jerseys in the coming year, we now have an idea of what those threads might look like. On Tuesday, a picture appearing to be the wine version of the team's new Nike uniforms leaked online.

Orig tweet by @josh_tep now deleted, but he said this is photo of Cavs' new red uni. Also said there's an all-black version (but no photo). pic.twitter.com/scye6BcJlv — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 25, 2017

Since the original post from @josh_tep, which has since been deleted, multiple uniform enthusiasts have posted mockups of a cleaner look at the Cavs' new duds, including sportslogos.net's Conrad Burry, who confirmed the leaked photo is the real deal.

EXCLUSIVE: The Cavs Nike wine uni leaked earlier today, & I had previous info on the white uni. Both full mockups 👉 https://t.co/1NrTYx3Inc pic.twitter.com/IsCgcQOpJ9 — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) July 25, 2017

In addition to new word marks and numberings, Cleveland's new uniforms will now feature a Nike swoosh and the Goodyear logo. The 2017-18 season will mark the first year of a partnership between the franchise and the Akron-based tire manufacturer.

This coming season will also be Nike's first as the NBA's uniform manufacturer, as it takes over from Adidas. Earlier this month, Nike revealed the first images of its new uniforms, as well as the news that it will no longer designate home and away jerseys for teams.

Cavs star forward LeBron James is a Nike endorser, as is point guard Kyrie Irving. Of course, one of those two players is much more likely to actually be wearing the Cavs new unis when the 2017-18 season begins.

© 2017 WKYC-TV