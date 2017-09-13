New Cleveland Cavaliers jersey leaks online

(Photo: Twitter/@ConradBurry)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be taking their partnership with Goodyear to the next level.

On Wednesday, images from the upcoming NBA 2K18 video game leaked, which displayed one the of the Cavs' two yet-to-be-unveiled new uniforms. The black jersey appears to feature print similar to that of a car tire, with the team's signature 'C' logo in the middle of the chest.

EXCLUSIVE: Screenshots of ALL 30 Nike "Statement" alternate unis (h/t @JMoneyMikita). Here's 4 new designs. 26 more 👉https://t.co/6rE8Or6Mdj pic.twitter.com/zh9bqKdQ1S — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) September 13, 2017

Earlier this year, the Cavs entered a partnership with Goodyear, which will see the Akron-based tire manufacturer's logo worn on the team's uniforms.

The leaked image of Cleveland's new threads -- as well as every other team's new Nike "Statement" jersey -- were first shared by Conrad Burry of sportslogos.net.

In August, the Cavs unveiled the new designs of their "Association" and "Icon" jerseys, with Nike doing away with traditional "home" and "away" uniform sets as it takes over from Adidas as the NBA's official outfitter. That means on any given night, you could see Cleveland wearing wine, white, or black, regardless of whether the Cavs are playing at home or on the road.

In addition to the "Association," "Icon" and "Statement" jerseys, a fourth jersey primary jersey is expected to be revealed later this year.

© 2017 WKYC-TV