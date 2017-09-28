New Cleveland Cavaliers Nike gear goes on sale Friday

(Photo: via Cleveland Cavaliers)

CLEVELAND - Aside from media day on Monday, J.R. Smith has yet to wear his new Nike uniform.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard already knows that he's a fan.

"Obviously, Nike's already the best," Smith said after practice on Thursday. "Even the practice gear is so much better."

On Friday, Cavs fans will have their first chance to get their hands on the same 'swoosh' emblazoned gear the team's players have been wearing throughout the summer -- and will be wearing for the foreseeable future. That's when the NBA's new partnership with Nike will go into effect, ending the league's 11-year deal with Adidas as its official outfitter.

New Nike NBA gear will go on sale Friday at various sports retailers, including the Cavaliers' team shop at Quicken Loans Arena, which says it plans on opening early for the Nike release.

Among the Nike items expected to be available are the Cavs' new jerseys, which the team modeled the wine "Icon" edition of at media day on Monday. In addition to their new design and Nike's trademark swoosh, the jerseys will feature the Goodyear 'Wingfoot' logo after the team struck a three-season endorsement deal with the Akron-based tire manufacturer earlier this year.

Other new Nike NBA gear is already available to view on the European basketball website Baket4Ballers.

