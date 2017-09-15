WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Nike unveils Cleveland Cavaliers 'Statement Edition' uniforms

WKYC 9:45 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

One of the Cleveland Cavaliers' new uniforms for the 2017-18 season will be an homage to the finest moment in team (and arguably in Cleveland sports) history.

Nike introduced its new NBA Statement Edition Uniforms for the league's 30 teams at an event at Sony Studios in Culver City, California on Friday night. The Cavs uniform will remind fans of the black-sleeved jerseys that the team wore during its Game 5 and Game 7 wins at Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals. 

Black has become a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette as part of the team’s recently introduced modernized brand. The uniform also displays the Goodyear Wingfoot as part of their new partnership with the Cavs.

The Cavs will wear the Statement Edition uniform for the first time on November 24th when the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets at Quicken Loans Arena. That will also be the first day that fans will able to purchase the jerseys at Cavs.com/shop. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

New Cleveland Cavaliers jersey leaks online

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers G Iman Shumpert on Kyrie Irving trade: "It's all business"

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers tickets for 2017-18 season go on sale today

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers announce free Wine & Gold Scrimmage for Oct. 2

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2017-2018 promotional schedule

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories