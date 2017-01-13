Own a piece of the Cavaliers' NBA Championship court

(Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cavaliers fans who just can't get enough memorabilia from the team's NBA Championship run in 2016, can now own a piece of the action!

The Cavs are offering various commemorative products made from the actual hardwood at Quicken Loans Arena that the team played on throughout their thrilling run to the 2016 NBA Championship.

These historical keepsake pieces of the championship court come in a range of sizes and custom packaging and presentation options starting at only $20.00, including:

• LUCITE CUBE: A 1”x1” piece of court encased in a 2”x2” acrylic cube with laser-engraved logo ($20)

• GIFT BOX: A 3”x3” piece of court in custom-made flip box with custom graphics on inside and out; includes certificate of authenticity and special booklet detailing the team’s historic championship run during the 2015-16 season ($75)

• WALL ART:

- (Option 1) A 2”x2” piece of court on a 10”x13” wood plaque with photos of The Block, The Shot and The Stop ($99)

- (Option 2) A 3”x3” piece of court in a 15”x17” frame with a photo from Game 7 of the team celebrating with the Larry O’Brien Trophy ($175)

- (Option 3) A 3”x4.5” piece of court within a 26”x22” frame with matted photos of The Block, The Shot, The Stop and the championship parade in downtown Cleveland ($300)

* All three wall art options include a certificate of authenticity, championship season booklet, and identification of the section of the floor the piece of court originated from.

All items are available online now at Cavs.com/shop. The Lucite cubes and gift boxes will be available at the Cavaliers Team Shop at The Q beginning Saturday morning, while the three wall art items will be available in-store at a later date.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these items will benefit Cleveland charitable and non-profit organizations through donations made by the Cavaliers Youth Foundation. CYF supports programs for children, families and young adults designed to positively impact the community in the areas of education, health, recreation, employment, entrepreneurship and life skills.

